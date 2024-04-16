Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 463 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $123.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.09. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The company has a market cap of $555.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

