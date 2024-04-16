Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $87.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

