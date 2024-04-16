8,253 Shares in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in International Seaways by 55.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in International Seaways by 279.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in International Seaways by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 16,240 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $844,804.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 16,240 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $844,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $727,491.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,563.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,978. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE INSW opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -0.05. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $55.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.20.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.36 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

