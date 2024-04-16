Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $357,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average is $82.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.