Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,487. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96.
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
