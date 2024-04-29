Continuum Finance Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 61% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 92.8% lower against the US dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $1,044.09 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

[Telegram](https://t.me/ContinuumFi)[Medium](https://medium.com/@continuumfinancelabs)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/43607668/continuum-finance-lightpaper-en-20.pdf)”

Continuum Finance Token Trading

