First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.49. 315,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,122. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

