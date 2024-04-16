Honeywell International’s (HON) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $227.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.1 %

HON opened at $194.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.82. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.