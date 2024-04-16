FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “inline” rating and a $50.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FORM. StockNews.com raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

FormFactor Price Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.18.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. Analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $183,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,781 shares in the company, valued at $22,776,179.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,075.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $183,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,776,179.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,223,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FormFactor by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

