Bison Wealth LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $32,070,491.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,295,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,745,712,372.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,689,170 shares of company stock valued at $924,847,536. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $159.82 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.34 and a 200 day moving average of $155.74. The firm has a market cap of $189.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.