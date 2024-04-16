Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $11.21. 110,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 980,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATXS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at $58,923,286.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Astria Therapeutics news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,481,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 66,700.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.