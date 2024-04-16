SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 199,446 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 192,177 shares.The stock last traded at $17.91 and had previously closed at $17.98.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $689.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFY. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

