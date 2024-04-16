iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 44,267 shares.The stock last traded at $68.05 and had previously closed at $68.99.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05. The stock has a market cap of $591.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 555,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 443,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 75,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 88,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

