MGO Global (MGOL) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MGO Global to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGO Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MGO Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $5.36 million -$7.14 million -0.51 MGO Global Competitors $2.23 billion $147.07 million 16.24

MGO Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global. MGO Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global -133.23% -226.43% -170.71% MGO Global Competitors -334.81% -9.70% -9.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares MGO Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.1% of MGO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of MGO Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MGO Global has a beta of 5.44, meaning that its share price is 444% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGO Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MGO Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A MGO Global Competitors 335 1554 2230 69 2.49

As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 30.23%. Given MGO Global’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MGO Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

MGO Global rivals beat MGO Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About MGO Global

(Get Free Report)

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand. MGO Global, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for MGO Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGO Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.