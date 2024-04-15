Electroneum Hits Market Capitalization of $99.09 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $99.09 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002213 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,969,854,855 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

