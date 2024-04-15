CIBC Increases Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$8.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE FVI traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.35. 570,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,847. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$3.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$361.23 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. Analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1223118 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total value of C$313,375.65. In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total value of C$313,375.65. Also, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$26,617.11. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

