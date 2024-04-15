Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.42, for a total value of $847,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,074. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

