Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,600 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 318,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,567,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LQMT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. 309,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,956. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Liquidmetal Technologies has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.08.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells custom products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to various industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.

