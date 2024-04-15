Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,600 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 318,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,567,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LQMT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. 309,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,956. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Liquidmetal Technologies has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.08.
Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile
