CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.96. 7,231,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,963,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

