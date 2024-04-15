Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.44.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $120.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.12. The company has a market cap of $477.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.