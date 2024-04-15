Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) CEO Purchases $137,500.00 in Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Spodek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,872.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $307.71 million, a P/E ratio of 124.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.21). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 872.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,952,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after buying an additional 100,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after buying an additional 102,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,500,000 after buying an additional 39,562 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $7,654,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 550,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 106,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.