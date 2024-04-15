Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) CEO Purchases $137,500.00 in Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Spodek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,872.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $307.71 million, a P/E ratio of 124.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $15.71.
Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.21). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,952,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after buying an additional 100,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after buying an additional 102,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,500,000 after buying an additional 39,562 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $7,654,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 550,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 106,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.
Postal Realty Trust Company Profile
Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Postal Realty Trust
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.