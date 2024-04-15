Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Sells $365,990.80 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $365,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Marc Holmes sold 8,009 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $219,286.42.

On Monday, February 12th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $347,760.84.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of HCP opened at $24.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $36.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HashiCorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HashiCorp by 215.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after buying an additional 3,021,230 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,774,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

