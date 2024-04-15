Dakota Wealth Management Sells 4,303 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $33,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164,788 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,120,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,020,992. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

