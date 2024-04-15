Dakota Wealth Management Sells 694 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $620.60. The company had a trading volume of 777,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,547. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $268.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $639.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.73.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

