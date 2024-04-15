Piper Sandler Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $70.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on C. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

C traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,017,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

