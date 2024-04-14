Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.18

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.18 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 33.21 ($0.42). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 36.20 ($0.46), with a volume of 2,968,101 shares trading hands.

Futura Medical Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.12 million, a PE ratio of -1,810.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

