Franklin Universal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE FT opened at $6.50 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48.
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
