Franklin Universal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $6.50 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

