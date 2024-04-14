YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,589 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $267.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.47.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

