Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $295.83

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 295.83 ($3.74) and traded as low as GBX 277.55 ($3.51). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 279.60 ($3.54), with a volume of 801,915 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.38) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Pets at Home Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 440 ($5.57) to GBX 390 ($4.94) in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
