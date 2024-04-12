Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives “Positive” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their positive rating on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Get Halliburton alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $40.94 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.