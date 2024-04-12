Ubiquiti’s (UI) Buy Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

NYSE UI opened at $112.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.23. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $264.96.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $464.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.56 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 392.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 2,815.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at $409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 104.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 135.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

