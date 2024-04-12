Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $610.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $592.42.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $628.78 on Monday. Netflix has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $600.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

