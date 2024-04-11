Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,108 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.08.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

