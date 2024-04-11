Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Trimmed by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Tobam grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE EMR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.23. 272,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,109. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $115.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.14 and its 200-day moving average is $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

