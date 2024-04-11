AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.2% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SYK traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $345.33. 163,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,726. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.75. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The firm has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

