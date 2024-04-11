Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.32. 505,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,366. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.55. The company has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

