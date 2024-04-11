Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.02. 5,178,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,371,006. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

