The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

DXYN stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.36.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Dixie Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.