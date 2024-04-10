The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
DXYN stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.36.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter.
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
