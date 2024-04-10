Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TTNP opened at $7.20 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

