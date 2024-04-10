Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Singular Research issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Netcapital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 4th. Singular Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Netcapital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Netcapital’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Netcapital alerts:

Netcapital Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCPL opened at $0.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.43. Netcapital has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netcapital

About Netcapital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Netcapital stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netcapital Inc. ( NASDAQ:NCPL Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.03% of Netcapital as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.