ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,101,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

