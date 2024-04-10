Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.11.

FIVE opened at $159.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.00. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth $70,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth $303,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Five Below by 7.7% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $360,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

