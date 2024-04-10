Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.03.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $121.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.33. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $231.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $325,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 501,385 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Enphase Energy by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,938,000 after purchasing an additional 356,495 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

