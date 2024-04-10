Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for APA Co. Lifted by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Johnson Rice lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of APA stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. APA has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

