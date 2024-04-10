Wells Fargo & Company Trims CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Target Price to $76.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $73.35 on Monday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

