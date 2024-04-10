Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vista Outdoor Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Vista Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $682.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.85 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.96. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

