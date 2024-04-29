SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. SAP accounts for approximately 2.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after buying an additional 966,450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 19,468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 480,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 414,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,364,000 after purchasing an additional 122,135 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,255,000.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.29. SAP SE has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $199.29.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAP. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.20.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

