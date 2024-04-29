5,226 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,824,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,756,000 after acquiring an additional 137,454 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $516,362,000 after acquiring an additional 52,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $363.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,020. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.16.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $546.00 to $395.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.57.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

