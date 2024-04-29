Chase Investment Counsel Corp Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 1.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCK

McKesson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $538.82. The company had a trading volume of 148,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,886. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $352.34 and a 1 year high of $544.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.