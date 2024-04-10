Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research note issued on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Canada lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$105.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$109.36.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$109.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$99.03. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$80.81 and a 52-week high of C$114.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

